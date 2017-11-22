A friend recently turned 40, which reminded me that my “recent” 40th is now more long-distant memory than recent birthday bash.

But, as I realised years ago (long before I turned 40), the older I become, the more I realise how incredibly lucky I am to be getting older at all. While Marilyn Monroe may have left us at the height of her beauty and fame, I’d guess she’d have leapt at the chance to swap her celebrity funeral for a few more decades of life – even with the inevitable, mandatory slide into wrinkles and stiff bones.

I am still in the thick of growing children and my career. There are a dozen bucket list wishes to tick and I make fevered plans at night, mapping out what I’ll do after 45 and 50 and then some.

Trouble is, I may not get there at all. I’ve never, during the course of journalistic research, found a definitive theory on immortality. The hub assured me a few years ago that, within our lifetimes, we could not only be living forever but turning the clock back with sophisticated cellular regeneration technology.

They say, he says, that you’ll be able to choose your age but keep your accumulated wisdom and experience.

But even science can’t make that picture fit; I don’t fancy being a sober, qualified 18-year-old this week and a wine-sopped 50-year-old tomorrow, no matter how interesting the experiment might sound.

Getting older and not dying might be nice. But that’s another topic.