Paxton Fielies aims high after ‘Idols SA’ win

Idols SA 2017 winner Paxton Fielies took a risk by sacrificing her Grade 11 year to enter the competition, but it paid off when she bagged the most votes to become one of the show’s youngest winners. The Cape Town teenager said she had decided with the support of her mother that 2017 would be a risk-taker year.

“It was a risk worth taking. But I intend completing my studies while doing gigs and shows.

“My goal is to make it internationally,” an excited Fielies said.

The petite 17-year-old won the title at a spectacular finale at Carnival City in Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

She received the majority of the viewers’ votes when she and Mthokozisi Ndaba‚ 25‚ from KwaMashu in Durban‚ made the final two after months of battle against thousands of contestants.