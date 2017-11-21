Have a laugh with Fabbri on comedy night
Comedy fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a brand new show from popular Bay comedian Gino Fabbri titled Laugh Lines on November 28 and 29.
The comedy night is part of Centrestage’s party season offerings running at the Hellenic Hall in Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, from Thursday until December 2.
Laugh Lines features a basket of crazy characters, packed with hilarity and guaranteed to turn frowns back into laugh lines.
Doors open at 6pm and the shows start at 8pm.
Tickets cost between R120 and R180 each and can be booked through Wendy by calling 082-661-6921, or e-mail: wendy@centrestage.co.za
The Centrestage office is run mornings only by Vanessa, who can be contacted on (041) 368-3093, 083-225-5401 or vanessa@centrestage.co.za