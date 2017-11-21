Comedy fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a brand new show from popular Bay comedian Gino Fabbri titled Laugh Lines on November 28 and 29.

The comedy night is part of Centrestage’s party season offerings running at the Hellenic Hall in Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, from Thursday until December 2.

Laugh Lines features a basket of crazy characters, packed with hilarity and guaranteed to turn frowns back into laugh lines.