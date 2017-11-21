Almost three years since the axing of the Generations 16 over wage disputes‚ actress Zikhona Sodlaka has revealed that they are still on a quest to get what is “rightfully theirs” from the producers of Generations.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at her colleague and actress‚ Vatiswa Ndara’s book launch‚ Sodlaka said their struggle to be fairly rewarded for their work continued because actors had no legal leg to stand on.

“So we are dealing with a business where we must work morally. The producer has a moral obligation to be transparent [about the money] but no legal obligation to do so.

“So until there’s a law and it is legislated‚ it’s difficult to take the ‘unfair’ producer to a court of law. That is why you can’t pay a maid or a teller R1000 but you can do that to an actor. That is why our fight as Generations 16 is still ongoing.”

In October 2013‚ 16 actors of the show‚ including Zikhona‚ Anga Makubalo and Patrick Shai, among others‚ expressed their grievances publicly regarding their contracts with Generations.

Then in August 2014‚ the famous Generations 16 were fired after failing to show up to work due to their grievances having not been dealt with.

Fast forward to this year‚ and Sodlaka said their case was still dragging on because legally their was no law that protects them as employees.

“Actors are the products that make the money. When certain stars are in the show‚ advertisers spend a lot of money to buy slots because they know people will watch.

“But that large amount of money never makes it to the actor because it is not their transaction.

“The transaction is between the producer‚ the channel and the advertiser and mostly the producer is not transparent enough to tell the actor this is how much you’re making.”

The Generations 16 actors have mostly moved on and featured in various productions since Generations‚ however Sodlaka made it clear that their fight was not over.