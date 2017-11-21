Rocking the decades
Centrestage is presenting its Back to the ’80s shows at the Hellenic Hall in Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, starting on Thursday.
For those who wish to put on their dancing shoes from the beginning, Centrestage also offers two nights of The Decades Party on Friday and Saturday November 24 and 25, featuring dance classics from the ’70s up to today’s chart toppers.
The Back to the ’80s show is coming back to the Hellenic for four performances on Thursday and November 30, and December 1 and 2.
This selection of popular music from the ’80s, performed by a 12-piece band, offers a combination of a 90-minute interactive show before the band kicks the ’80s party into high gear.
Both shows will be staged in a chairs-around-tables cabaret environment, with the venue providing bar facilities. Patrons will have the choice between bringing along picnic baskets, using the recommended onsite caterer arranged by Grant Foong or buying food at the venue on the evening.
Doors open at 6pm and the shows start at 8pm. Tickets are R120 to R180 each and can be booked through Wendy by calling 082-661-6921, or e-mailing wendy@centrestage.co.za .
The Centrestage office is run mornings only and can be contacted on (041) 368-3093, 083-225-5401 or vanessa@centrestage.co.za