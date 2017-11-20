The Etisalat-prize shortlisted The Seed Thief, by Cape Town-based journalist and author Jacqui L’Ange, is to be made into a film. An international co-production with links to Brazil, Panama, Europe, Singapore, as well as South Africa, will work together to produce it.

Independent producer Rodrigo Chiaro, who has bought film rights in The Seed Thief, has high expectations for the film.

He said he was “captivated by this formidable book” and was drawn to its exotic settings and universal appeal.

This entrancing and richly imagined novel – L’Ange’s first – is described as a modern love story with an ancient history that moves from the flora of Table Mountain to the heart of Afro-Brazilian spiritualism.

It tells the story of botanist Maddy Bellani, who is asked to travel to Brazil to collect rare seeds from a plant that could cure cancer.

Securing the tiny seeds would be a coup for the seed bank in Cape Town where she works, but Brazil is also the country of her birth and home to her estranged father.

Despite the help of mysterious and alluring local plant expert Zé, the plant specimen proves to be elusive, its seeds guarded by a sect deeply wary of outsiders. Maddy must also find her way in a world influenced by unscrupulous pharmaceutical companies and the selfish motives of others.