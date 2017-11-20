Despite the instructions not to open this children’s book, my two-year-old son and I did so, much to our delight.

This book by Australian comedian Andy Lee is so much fun for kids (and adults) – beginning with the title Do Not Open this Book.

Lee initially wrote this book for his nephew George but it was such a hit with family and friends, he decided to print more. I am so glad he did.

It is a tale about a creature who will do anything to get readers not to open the book.

He uses reverse psychology, threats and bribes to get readers to put the book down or to not turn the next page … but of course you do.

I don’t want to ruin the surprise at the end as to why you mustn’t open this book but it is a fun journey getting there.

The bright and entertaining illustrations by Heath McKenzie were a hit with my son as he giggled at the creature’s facial expressions.

This book is a family favourite!

