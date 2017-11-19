An unusual dinner experience awaits adventurous foodies who are also keen to do their bit for charity.

An event titled DARK: Dare to Dine Differently in the Dark will be held in the Bay on the night of Wednesday November 29.

It will see guests plunged into darkness as they embark on a tantalising journey of the senses – all but one, that is – while enjoying a three-course meal and paired withwit wine.

The event, to be held at The Granary in Stanley Street, Richmond Hill, is designed to raise funds as well as create awareness of the work being done by the Nkosinathi Foundation, a non-profit organisation that assists blind and partially sighted people.

Events company Magnetic Storm has been brought in to add atmosphere and provide technical expertise on the night.

Their team will be providing lighting to create a strong visual impact on guests’ arrival, with colour to be used strategically to light up the walls.

On the challenge that this type of event would pose, Magnetic Storm’s creative services head David Limbert said: “The room will be unlit for most of the event to give guests an idea of what it’s like to be blind and rely on their other senses.

“However, when the guests arrive, they will enter a dimmed area where colour will be used to create an atmosphere for what is about to be experienced before they step into darkness.”

The Nkosinathi Foundation is one of the charities Magnetic Storm has been supporting this past year and the company is donating its services to the event in order to connect people to a disability and achieve a better understanding and awareness of what it means to have limited or no sight.

Tickets at R250 each may be purchased through Cashelle McLean, the PR and awareness co-ordinator for the Nkosinathi Foundation.

Call her on (041)487-1150 or send an e-mail to: awareness@nkosinathifoundation.org.

Corporate and group bookings are also available and the event will start at 6.45 for 7pm.