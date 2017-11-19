Mauritius named a top 10 travel spot

Close proximity to SA makes the tropical island a popular destination

When compiling your bucket list of top travel destinations to visit next year, make sure that the paradise island of Mauritius is right up there.

If you are wondering why, it’s because this Indian Ocean tropical island has been named among the Top 10 countries to visit in Lonely Planet’s just-published Best in Travel 2018.

Being listed alongside such destinations as Chile, Portugal and New Zealand, among others, puts Mauritius in illustrious company as one of the world’s top destinations. And, it’s not hard to see why.

With its stunning white beaches, dazzling sapphire seas, diverse culture, delicious cuisine, and array of exciting sporting and adventure activities, as well as offering the most romantic wedding and honeymoon settings, Mauritius offers an abundance of reasons to place it at the top of one’s dream travel destination list.

It is also just a short, four-hour trip from South Africa, with flights departing from Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) points out.

No visas are required, which takes another travel hassle out of deciding where to book your next holiday.

The wide variety of accommodation on offer, from five-star luxury hotels to self-catering apartments, makes this destination even more appealing for travellers.

The destinations selected for Best in Travel must offer travellers an outstanding experience in the year ahead: it could also be that something special is going on in these countries in the year ahead.

That is certainly the case with Mauritius, as the island will be celebrating a momentous milestone in its history – the 50th anniversary of independence.

Gearing up for this special celebration, a series of national events and activities are currently being organised to culminate in March next year.

Writer Mark Twain said, “You gather the idea that Mauritius was made first and then heaven was copied after Mauritius.” With that recommendation it’s no wonder visitors from around the globe come flocking.

The island, once a haunt for pirates, is now best known as a safe haven with luxury hotels on white sand beaches with volcanic mountain backdrops. It is an island for exploring, with Indian temples, French colonial houses, botanical gardens and opportunities to spot rare birds among soaring ebony trees, walk with lions or swim with dolphins.

Mauritians, a fusion of French, Indian, Creole and Chinese peoples, are renowned for their hospitality and visitors to the islands generally rave about the service.

Luxury here is surprisingly affordable – Mauritius has some of the best value deals in the region.

Some remnants of the British colonial era remain in the Gymkhana Club, tea plantations and driving on the left, but gateaux piments and dhal puri stalls at markets, hip-wiggling sega performances and the ubiquitous dodo icon add a touch of the exotic.