Your average wine-lover enjoys tasting and buying wine, touring the winelands and sharing special finds with friends; the more passionate want technical details of how the wine is made, might keep a meticulously-indexed file of tasting notes, even turn some nook or cranny of their home into a wine cellar.

But it takes a special kind of passion to move beyond wanting to understand how wine is made, to wanting to make it yourself – and to spend those winelands holidays not sipping and swirling in elegant tasting rooms, but getting down and dirty in the vineyards to learn the business of pruning, picking and processing grapes.

“I’ll admit, I can get a little obsessive about my passions,” Port Elizabeth attorney and owner of Highlands Road Wines, Michael White, chuckled. Transforming an old Elgin fruit farm, “nothing there but a shed”, into an award-winning winery in little more than a decade is no laughing matter, though.

Highlands Road has two Old Mutual trophies to its name, holding pride of place amongst a host of awards that also include a National Wine Championship winner and FNB Top 10 Sauvignon Blanc this year – but the pinnacle came two weeks ago when Michael and winemaker Vanessa Simkiss held their first-ever Platter’s five-star certificate.

“A Platter’s five-star is the high point of awards, because so they are so widely known and trusted by consumers. To achieve it is immensely rewarding,” Michael said.

It was a wooded Sauvignon Blanc, destined to be a component of the Sine Cera blend with Semillon, that jumped out and “begged to be bottled on its own” when Michael and Vanessa were trying out various blends earlier this year.

“We made the 2015 White Reserve, which won the overall white section of the National Wine Championship, and is now adorned with five stars and 97 points from Platter’s.”

Those stars are a major milestone on a journey into the wine industry that started with simply enjoying wine, then “being bitten by the bug” on one of many wine route holidays, where combining his passion for wine and interest in property development seemed to make sense. The first step was to learn exactly what’s involved in the business of wine – from the growing and harvesting, through to fermenting, maturing, bottling and marketing it.

“Graham de Villiers of Mont Rochelle [now owned by Richard Branson] was quite bemused when I asked if I could work in his cellar – for nothing. I worked there for a few years, picking grapes at harvest-time and then returning to work the next stages of the process.

“From driving tractors to being a real cellar rat, I got involved in the entire vintage and learnt how each vintage has its own particular character.”

The Elgin fruit farm was bought in 2004, renamed Highlands Road for the road that winds through the valley, as well as referencing the Scottish town of Elgin and Michael’s own Scottish heritage. The Scottish connection is taken even further, with Highlands Road Estate the only winery in the world known to have its own registered tartan.

He flagged the area’s cool climate and ideal wine-growing terroir early on – “with climate change already on the horizon, it was suggested that the future of South African wine lay in cooler areas”.

The first grapes – Sauvignon Blanc – were planted in 2005 and the first vintage released in 2007. The promise was already there – that first vintage some years later won the Old Mutual Trophy for “museum class” white wine.

The journey has taken not only hard graft in the vineyards and investing into transforming the farm from a single shed to a wine cellar, tasting room and restaurant, but traversing the length and breadth of South Africa to sell the wines.

Michael is on the farm at least once-a-month and, with his personal involvement in marketing the wines, weekends see him presenting Highlands Road at anything from Karoo country markets to black-tie dinners in Gauteng.

“Wine has allowed me to see the country, to go places I wouldn’t ordinarily have been – from Ixopo to Cullinan, Cradock to Dullstroom!”

People have been an important part of the journey too – he praises Vanessa, neighbouring winemaker, Paul Wallace, who looks after the vines, and famed Mulderbosch founder Mike Dobrovic, now living across the road in Elgin, who has consulted on winemaking.

“A very gratifying part of being in the wine industry is the amazing people I’ve met. It’s wonderfully enriched my life and given me a whole circle of friendships I would never have had if I had just stayed being a lawyer in PE. “Wine is a defining point of my life. It’s about a pursuit of excellence and being able to share it with people.”

From a fortuitous “meeting of minds” with Vanessa over the past three years, the Highlands Road wines have taken a great leap forward. “The vines have matured, we have a top-class winemaker and we’ve learned a lot about how to get the best out of our raw materials. Most importantly, we’re starting to achieve consistency and continuity through the vintages. Our Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay especially have developed a distinctive “Highlands Road style”.

“On the Syrah we’re there; with Pinot Noir we are still learning.”

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing but a decade after the first vintage, with its first five stars on the trophy shelf, Highlands Road may just be hitting its stride.