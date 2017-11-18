Funds to buy artworks a priority for director

Finding the means to start purchasing artworks to keep the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum’s collection alive and progressive is at the top of a list of priorities that the museum’s newly appointed director has set for herself.

Emma O’Brien, 37, was recently appointed director following Dr Melanie Hillebrand’s retirement and her major concern is the museum’s inability to purchase new artworks due to a lack of budget allocation.

“Our collection has not been able to grow because we can’t buy new artworks and therefore our history of art is kind of stored at 2010, which was the last time we were able to purchase artworks,” she said.

She aimed to tackle the issue primarily through fundraising.

Purchasing new works was key, she said, to keeping the role of the museum’s collection alive, allowing the public to reflect on the important artistic innovations made in the Port Elizabeth art scene over the years.

O’Brien has been with the museum for more than a decade, having joined as an intern for a month and then appointed exhibition curator soon afterwards.

The art enthusiast obtained her Bachelor of Fine Art Degree in 2002 and graduated with her masters cum laude in 2009 at Rhodes University.

While at the university, she worked as assistant to the National Arts Festival fine art Fringe programme coordinator, and discovered her interest and competency as an art administrator. After Hillebrand’s retirement last year, O’Brien stood in as acting director, taking on 80% of the work of an official director, instead of the 50% that she should have taken on, according to the museum’s policy.

This, O’Brien said, had helped equip her for her official appointment.

“It proved to me that I was capable and certainly helped me realise how much I really wanted to be in this position and how passionate I am about the future of the art museum.

“Dr Hillebrand was an incredibly capable individual and in a way I needed what they call baptism of fire to gain confidence to go through the interview process,” she said of her predecessor.

The position was advertised nationally and O’Brien had to compete with other art professionals for the job.

Having recently become the mother of a baby girl, the Richmond Hill resident said she was grateful for the help of her supportive husband and family.

She was confident that she would continue to tackle both her babies – little Bridget and the museum – well.

Becoming a mother had inspired the motherhood-themed exhibition which showcased at the museum from June and closed early last month, she said.

“In a way, the museum has become a part of my growth as a mother and through the Motherhood exhibition I found that there are a lot of artworks in our collection that dealt with issues of motherhood.”

The museum will hold holiday art workshops for children aged seven to 15 next month, featuring a demonstration on how to make a decorative kite.

The Art of the Kite exhibition will showcase artworks on the theme of kites and flying machines. Submissions are welcome until November 30.

“The other exhibition that will be on display during this period is The Friendly City, an exhibition showing images of the city from our permanent collection,” O’Brien said.

More information on exhibitions is available from O’Brien, (041) 506-2003.