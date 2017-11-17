Star expanding her music in SA
From reigning as queen of traditional music for years in Botswana, musician KhoiSan Maxy has shifted to a different genre since her relocation to South Africa, as revealed in her newly released album.
Maxy took an afro-soul approach to her music to accommodate her versatility, she said, while promoting her first afro-soul album, Why Uvuma? in the Bay earlier this month.
“In Botswana I felt I was limited because the market is not as big as it is in South Africa.
“When I came to SA I decided to do afro-soul because I wanted a genre that would allow me to explore my traditional and gospel sides with a bit of funk and soul,” the singer, who is now based in Zeerust in the North West province, said.
The album, produced by award-winning singer and producer Robbie Malinga, was released last month with the single Why Uvuma receiving a positive response on social media after its debut on Metro FM’s The Bridge show.
While Maxy wrote most of the songs herself, some were written by Malinga.
The star’s powerful voice has been likened to that of the legendary Brenda Fassie.
However, she sparked controversy in 2004 when she released what she referred to as “remixes of Brenda Fassie’s songs which I did with Chicco Twala” after the South African star died. Twala was Fassie’s producer.
Now signed under Universal Music, Maxy said the single Why Uvuma, after which the album was named, told the a story of a man who leaves home to make ends meet for his family but gets distracted by the city life.
“The guy is my brother in the song. He ends up getting stabbed and dies.
“My belief is that it takes the devil for someone to forget about his family like that and this song is my way of warning people not to allow the devil to make them forget about their families’ love,” she said.
Featured in the album are Mthande hitmaker Musa, Cuebur and DJ Clock.
Why Uvuma is available online and in music stores countrywide.