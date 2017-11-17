From reigning as queen of traditional music for years in Botswana, musician KhoiSan Maxy has shifted to a different genre since her relocation to South Africa, as revealed in her newly released album.

Maxy took an afro-soul approach to her music to accommodate her versatility, she said, while promoting her first afro-soul album, Why Uvuma? in the Bay earlier this month.

“In Botswana I felt I was limited because the market is not as big as it is in South Africa.

“When I came to SA I decided to do afro-soul because I wanted a genre that would allow me to explore my traditional and gospel sides with a bit of funk and soul,” the singer, who is now based in Zeerust in the North West province, said.

The album, produced by award-winning singer and producer Robbie Malinga, was released last month with the single Why Uvuma receiving a positive response on social media after its debut on Metro FM’s The Bridge show.

While Maxy wrote most of the songs herself, some were written by Malinga.