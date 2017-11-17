Skinnerbek: And then some Hope for Africa
Hey dolls, last Friday your favourite gossip girl let loose and went on an ’80s and ’90s music binge at the Divas of Dance show at the Boardwalk expo area.
The outfits worn by the performers were just how I like them – over the top and glittery. The musicians sang classics such as Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody and got the crowd on their feet. BLC Attorneys hotshot Sonja Tifloen was there, dancing the night away.
Skinners was very happy also to see people of a “certain age” out there having a jolly good time.
Last Saturday night, I was at the Athenaeum to attend LoveChild’s music video premiere. It was a full house and LoveChild, as usual, did not disappoint when it came to swag, looking stunning in a floral blazer and chinos.
Her gran, Nombulelo Maguga, was also there to show some family support.
Opening act Luno Dotsoul was a bit of a miss though as the band was not very audible. Fine-looking brother Jamal Asani was there, with many women asking if he was single, and Zimsto eRoofini also made some noise in the front row.
On the other side of town, several of Skinnerbek’s minions were getting their razzle on at the Igazi Foundation fundraiser at the Boardwalk ICC.
It was a an evening of glamour that brought quite a few of the most fabulous personalities of PE (and beyond) together.
The theme for Jason Kieck’s event was Hope of Africa and it was beautifully done – from the very dramatic entrance of drummers to the stunning pictures and music accompanying the different themes for the fashion parade. The clothes, too, were bold and beautiful – including the hand-painted aloes on the dress modelled by Kobie Potgieter.
The gents, wuuuuu shem, they can clean up well. Jaco Radameyer is always on point and that blue jacket certainly stood out. Theo Klaas’s black-and-silver ensemble also impressed. By the way, is Theo back to representing Delbro Premium? Skinners is curious.
MC Ian von Memerty complained about getting old, but didn’t dance like it! My minions tell me they loved the idea of him interviewing Cole Cameron and Sue Hoffmann about Igazi’s work in 2017 rather than another boring speech.
Speaking of which – Mr SA is a lovely man but he said he wasn’t going to make a long speech and then did.
Guests didn’t miss the reference to sugar being bad for almost everything – but they all still enjoyed the Lindt chocolates and Amarula cheesecake!
Until next time, darlings . . . stay styling. Ciao!