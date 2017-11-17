Hey dolls, last Friday your favourite gossip girl let loose and went on an ’80s and ’90s music binge at the Divas of Dance show at the Boardwalk expo area.

The outfits worn by the performers were just how I like them – over the top and glittery. The musicians sang classics such as Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody and got the crowd on their feet. BLC Attorneys hotshot Sonja Tifloen was there, dancing the night away.

Skinners was very happy also to see people of a “certain age” out there having a jolly good time.

Last Saturday night, I was at the Athenaeum to attend LoveChild’s music video premiere. It was a full house and LoveChild, as usual, did not disappoint when it came to swag, looking stunning in a floral blazer and chinos.

Her gran, Nombulelo Maguga, was also there to show some family support.

Opening act Luno Dotsoul was a bit of a miss though as the band was not very audible. Fine-looking brother Jamal Asani was there, with many women asking if he was single, and Zimsto eRoofini also made some noise in the front row.

On the other side of town, several of Skinnerbek’s minions were getting their razzle on at the Igazi Foundation fundraiser at the Boardwalk ICC.