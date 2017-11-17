The Bay’s Fire Klub will be hosting a once-off benefit concert for acclaimed South African acoustic guitarist Steve Newman at the Music Kitchen in Newton park this weekend.

The concert is at 3pm on Sunday and will end at 6pm.

The lineup will include Tony Cox, Cosmic Blues, Moorees van Aarde, Gerard O’Brien and Friends, Big Man and Bear, Nirvana, Dorien du Toit, as well as Wayne Kallis with Gino Fabbri.

The Fire Klub’s Alasdair Gillies said the aim was to raise funds to help pay for an eye operation that Newman needs to undergo.