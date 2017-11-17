Benefit concert for Newman
The Bay’s Fire Klub will be hosting a once-off benefit concert for acclaimed South African acoustic guitarist Steve Newman at the Music Kitchen in Newton park this weekend.
The concert is at 3pm on Sunday and will end at 6pm.
The lineup will include Tony Cox, Cosmic Blues, Moorees van Aarde, Gerard O’Brien and Friends, Big Man and Bear, Nirvana, Dorien du Toit, as well as Wayne Kallis with Gino Fabbri.
The Fire Klub’s Alasdair Gillies said the aim was to raise funds to help pay for an eye operation that Newman needs to undergo.
The musician, 62, is 75% blind, with no remaining sight in his right eye and the left deteriorating.
He has glaucoma, as well as a cataract in the good eye. A doctor in George has been treating him with further treatment and surgery needed.
A familiar face on the music circuit since 1976, Newman was a founder member of the popular group Tananas, and for 30 years has been collaborating with fellow guitarist Tony Cox.
“It is fitting that a benefit concert be arranged to give his many PE fans the chance to give something back to such an inspiring muso, especially to help with his medical challenges,” Gillies said.
Tickets at R100 at the door. For more information, contact Gillies on 083-656-1166.