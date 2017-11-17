The Bay’s Dockside club at the harbour is set to be the first stop for Durban-born hip-hop trio Dream Team as they launch one of their members’ birthday tour tomorrow.

The trio, Trevor “Trey” Sineke, Lusaso “Saso” Ngcobo, 27, and Mthoko “Dash” Mkhathini, 26, will be touring the country to celebrate Sineke’s 34th birthday with their fans.

“Trey turned 34 last Thursday and we’re starting off the tour in PE, then we’ll go to Durban, Pretoria and Joburg,” they said.

Five years after the Tsekede hitmakers introduced themselves to the music industry with the track in 2012, they recently released their latest single, Zwakala (taken from their EP Level UP, released earlier this year) featuring Umlazi rapper Smiso Zwane, best known as OkMalumKoolkat.

On the EP they collaborated with South African and African stars including PatoRanking, Duncan, Ice Prince, DJ Tira and Black Motion.