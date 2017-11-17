Award-winning trio launching tour in Bay
The Bay’s Dockside club at the harbour is set to be the first stop for Durban-born hip-hop trio Dream Team as they launch one of their members’ birthday tour tomorrow.
The trio, Trevor “Trey” Sineke, Lusaso “Saso” Ngcobo, 27, and Mthoko “Dash” Mkhathini, 26, will be touring the country to celebrate Sineke’s 34th birthday with their fans.
“Trey turned 34 last Thursday and we’re starting off the tour in PE, then we’ll go to Durban, Pretoria and Joburg,” they said.
Five years after the Tsekede hitmakers introduced themselves to the music industry with the track in 2012, they recently released their latest single, Zwakala (taken from their EP Level UP, released earlier this year) featuring Umlazi rapper Smiso Zwane, best known as OkMalumKoolkat.
On the EP they collaborated with South African and African stars including PatoRanking, Duncan, Ice Prince, DJ Tira and Black Motion.
“The EP is doing well so far. We need to just keep releasing more singles and shooting more videos so it can do better than it is,” they said.
The trio have also collaborated with some of South Africa’s biggest artists including AKA, Naak Musiq and Big Nuz.
After starting out in Durban, the award-winning trio moved to Johannesburg in 2015.
The PE show will start at 8pm. Pre-sold tickets are R80, R100 at the door and R200 for VIP, available from organiser Sivu Gqirana on 084-399-3242.
The theme is “denim and black”. The lineup includes local artists such as Rootraction, DJ Kaygo, Picasso and Fabiano.