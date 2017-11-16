East Cape-born jazz musician, Barlo Luzipo will perform at the Opera House on Saturday as part of the Music Concert Series, from 7pm.

Luzipo started playing the piano at the tender age eight, and has since gone on to singing a duet with Simphiwe Dana, and performing in Germany and Austria.

He recently took his soul jazz production Barlo & The Ministers to the National Arts Festival, where he opened this year’s Dakawa Jazz series alongside acclaimed artists such as Ludwe Gogwana and Tete Mbambisa.

He is best known for his skillful piano playing, but for his upcoming Concert Series, he will be singing.

He will have Mthokozisi Mabuza and Qaqambile ‘Que’ playing the piano, Lawrence Matshiza on guitar, Saki Nompozolo on drums, Grant Allison on bass, and Siyasanga Koyo and Loyiso Mali will be on backing vocals.

The show will see him paying homage to the late greats who, along with his grandfather Sydney Qwesha, a legendary composer, shaped him musically.

Single tickets are R150 and R200 for couples at Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers.

For more information contact Cingiwe Skosana on (041) 585-1300, or e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com.