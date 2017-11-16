Gospel singer on the rise, Alton Zakay will launch his EP titled, Awesome God, tomorrow at Agape Ministries at the Reno Building in Korsten, from 6pm.

Zakay, who hails from the disadvantaged and gang-infested neighbourhood of Katanga, first discovered his gift at age nine when he was “approached by well-known gospel group, Jordan Dwellers”, he said.

He is best known for his appearance on Idols in 2015, where he made it into the top 30 in the competition.

“My Idols experience has been amazing . . . it changed my life instantly,” he said.

Zakay has used his experience on the popular South African TV show to mentor other young artists who want to succeed in the competition.

His most notable mentees have been PE-born Idols SA contestants Loyiso Gijana from season 11, Bevin Samuels from season 12 and Christo Daniels from season 13, who all made it beyond the top 10 in their respective seasons, and are “currently doing well” in the music industry, according to Zakay.

“The show has opened a lot of doors for performing with people in the music industry,” he said.

His resume includes working with South African gospel veterans Neville D and Dr. Tumi. “These guys inspire me,” Zakay said of sharing a stage with artists of such high calibre.

The young singer recently celebrated another milestone in his career when he signed with Bay record label, San Entertainment early this year, who are responsible for the EP release.

“We recorded him immediately,” a San Entertainment representative said of the label’s confidence in Zakay’s talent.

When asked what the public could expect from his music, Zakay replied: “All my songs on the EP speak about my journey . . . where I come from and where I am going.”

Tickets for the EP launch cost R100, inclusive of a complimentary copy of the Awesome God EP.

For bookings and inquiries contact San Entertainment at 081-335-0494 or e-mail: info@sanentertainement.co.za.

Tonight was amazing hey…#MadeAway #promotions #eplaunch #17nov2k17 A post shared by Alton Zakay (@altonzakaymusic) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:22am PST