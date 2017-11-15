Sunny side up for tricky tummies

This recipe for a continental breakfast plate suitable for sensitive tummies is from the recently published book Food for Sensitive Tummies by Gabi Steenkamp and Cath Day.

As registered dieticians, the South African authors said they compiled the book hoping to help those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) cope with tricky tummies.

The fruit in their continental breakfast plate is what makes it a balanced breakfast, so do not be tempted to exclude it, they advise.

For those sensitive to wheat, Steenkamp and Day suggest corn (mealie) bread or gluten-free bread instead of seed bread. However, the gluten-free and corn bread will not have the good fibre content that the seed bread will have.

Continental breakfast plate

This recipe serves 4

Ingredients

4 servings fresh fruit (plum, nectarine, kiwi, etc.)

1 or 2 granadillas, cut in half and pulp removed

4 large eggs, hard-boiled

4 slices seed loaf toast

48g (4 slices) cooked lean ham

20ml (4 tsp) fat-reduced mayonnaise garnishes (optional) – halved baby tomatoes, fresh herbs, thinly sliced cucumber, pickled peppers, gherkins, mustard, baby spinach, etc.

Method

Prepare the fruits and arrange neatly on one side of four dinner plates, or bowls.

Peel and slice the hard-boiled eggs.

Place a slice of hot toast on each plate. Top with a slice of ham and layer one sliced egg onto the ham on each plate.

Lastly, add a small dollop (5 ml or 1 tsp) of the mayonnaise on top of the egg slices.

Food for Sensitive Tummies is published by Tafelberg and retails for R295.