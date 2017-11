Jason Kieck Designs once again wowed the audience at its annual fashion showcase at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on Saturday.

This year’s show, a fundraiser for the Igazi Foundation, was themed ‘Hope of Africa’.

Besides a fabulous display of fine food and fashion, it also included speeches by Mr South Africa Habib Noorbhai, Mantis’s Adrian Gardiner and SPAR Eastern Cape’s Alan Stapleton

Pictures: Light Breathing Photography