We are currently in diabetes awareness week and I thought it might be a good idea to share some symptoms of the disease, writes Eleanor Douglas-Meyers in this week’s JustEllaBella column.

I’m type two myself, and even though diabetes runs in my family and I’ve seen people go blind, lose limbs and even die from it, I still had the “not me” mindset.

I mean diabetes is either for people born with it, really old people or those who don’t take care of their bodies; eat really badly and get really overweight (I’m chubby but not Wall-E character fat, so not me, right?).

I have certainly changed my tune and thought I would share the signs I almost missed:

The medical facts are from www.mayoclinic.org –

Increased thirst and frequent urination. Excess sugar building up in your bloodstream causes fluid to be pulled from the tissues. This may leave you thirsty.

As a result, you may drink – and urinate – more than usual.

OMW am I ever thirsty – initially I put it down to winter and drinking less water but I soon figured constant cotton mouth is/was not normal.

Increased hunger. Without enough insulin to move sugar into your cells, your muscles and organs become depleted of energy. This triggers intense hunger.

I’m not too diligent about eating, I must be honest, so come supper time I can devour anything, but soon I found that was the case at lunch too. I NEEDED TO EAT. No peckishness for this girl, no its EAT NOW OR PERISH.

Weight loss. Despite eating more than usual to relieve hunger, you may lose weight. Without the ability to metabolise glucose, the body uses alternative fuels stored in muscle and fat. Calories are lost as excess glucose is released in the urine.

Ja, no this didn’t happen. Figures that the only symptom that seems vaguely pleasant would skip me – kidding, kidding. Instead I gained weight.

Fatigue. If your cells are deprived of sugar, you may become tired and irritable.

This is SO TRUE! This is part of why I ended up at the doctor, I kept falling asleep or being so tired it became physically uncomfortable.

Seriously a drive home with my husband would have me snoring five minues in … and shame he is not that boring

Blurred vision. If your blood sugar is too high, fluid may be pulled from the lenses of your eyes. This may affect your ability to focus.

This was my other tell- tale sign. Things just get blurry and the eye specialist was extremely puzzled by this. I was sent for a load (read lots of money) of tests and nothing, just that my eyes are crazy dry and they get blurry (I knew that before forking over lots of money).

The specialist ordered the first set of tests, leading to the diabetic diagnosis.

Slow-healing sores or frequent infections. Type two diabetes affects your ability to heal and resist infections.

I haven’t noticed this, knock on wood.

Areas of darkened skin. Some people with type two diabetes have patches of dark, velvety skin in the folds and creases of their bodies – usually in the armpits and neck. This condition, called acanthosis nigricans, may be a sign of insulin resistance.

I have this. I HATE THIS. I always feel like people think I do not wash properly when in fact the doctor warned me that I am scrubbing so hard I am damaging my skin… lose-lose hey.

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a crafty mom from Uitenhage who writes about DIY, parenting, natural hair care, fashion, food and fun on her blog JustEllaBella