Dad of the Year Awards a family affair this weekend

In celebration of International Men’s Day, 2017 the Fatherhood Foundation of South Africa will honour active dads with an awards ceremony at the MTR Smit Children’s Home in Circular Drive on Sunday.

This will be the first time that the annual Dad of the Year Awards are held in Port Elizabeth.

The event aims to honour men who contribute to the tremendous effort it takes to raise children in today’s society, to elevate the role of fatherhood and encourage a legacy of responsible fathering.

There will be four categories under which dads can be nominated: DIY Dad; Community Dad; Entrepreneur Dad, Sport Dad and a General Dad of the Year.

DIY DAD:

This award goes out to the father who is active at home and fixes things rather than replacing or calling out service providers.

This dad should be passionate about passing the skill set on to his children.

COMMUNITY DAD:

This award goes out to the dad that is always ready to help and serve those around him. He should be a leader in his community and a problem solver. A reliable man whom people come to for wisdom.

ENTREPRENEUR DAD:

This award goes to a dad who runs his own business. This type of dad will have a demanding life with corporate pressures along with family responsibilities.

He should display balance to his children, educating them on what is most important.

SPORT DAD:

This award goes to the healthy and active dad. He should encourage activities with his children and teach them the importance of being outside and taking care of your body.

Dads can be nominated by commenting on the Dad of the Year Awards Facebook event and all information will be forwarded to the entrants.

The awards ceremony will take place in the form of a family picnic from 11am. Families are to provide their own food. However, limited eats will be sold.

CEO of Fatherhood Foundation of South Africa Zane Meas, along with other influential speakers, will speak on fatherhood and leadership.

Winners must be present at the event to receive their awards.

Entrance is free and entertainment will be provided.