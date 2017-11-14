The School of Music, Art and Design – which goes by the tongue-in-cheek acronym SoMAD – can trace its roots back to the former Port Elizabeth Art School, which first opened its doors in 1882. This is significant as it makes SoMAD the oldest surviving school of arts in the country.

The Nelson Mandela University’s School of Music, Art and Design is officially opening its annual graduate student exhibition this week – and this one is slightly different as the school is also celebrating a special milestone.

The school this year celebrates 135 years – 49 275 days – of the visual arts and will be concluding the year with its graduate student exhibition. The exhibition, to be viewed at the university’s Bird Street Gallery in Central, will showcase the visual arts students’ practical outputs over the past year in the disciplines of fine art (ceramics, painting, sculpture, stained glass, printmaking and illustration); photography; graphic design; textile design and interior design.

The public is invited to attend the opening on Thursday at 5.30 for 6pm, and the exhibition will be taken down on November 30. The gallery is at 20 Bird Street and viewing hours are 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays only.

For more information contact Jonathan van der Walt, intern manager of the Nelson Mandela University Bird Street Art Gallery, on (041) 504-3293 or e-mail: