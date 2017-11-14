The Feather Market Organ Society will be presenting an unusual and interesting concert in the Feather Market Centre this week.

The one-hour concert at 1pm on Thursday will feature the acclaimed E Team from Bloemfontein: composer and pianist Anton Esterhuyse and organist Joanita Erasmus.

Feather Market Organ Society secretary Albert Troskie said audiences countrywide had been fascinated by the E Team’s thrilling performances.

As a bonus, Esterhuyse will also play the recorder, flute and pan flute.

“The programme is a perfect mix of pleasant entertainment and music of quality,” Troskie said.