E Team concert to thrill
The Feather Market Organ Society will be presenting an unusual and interesting concert in the Feather Market Centre this week.
The one-hour concert at 1pm on Thursday will feature the acclaimed E Team from Bloemfontein: composer and pianist Anton Esterhuyse and organist Joanita Erasmus.
Feather Market Organ Society secretary Albert Troskie said audiences countrywide had been fascinated by the E Team’s thrilling performances.
As a bonus, Esterhuyse will also play the recorder, flute and pan flute.
“The programme is a perfect mix of pleasant entertainment and music of quality,” Troskie said.
“They will start with a medley of Christmas carols and hymns, followed by music somewhat lighter but still in classical mode such as Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso, Torr’s Hot Gates and extracts from Star Wars.
“This will be an unusual and easy-to-listen-to concert,” Troskie said.
Admission is R35, and R30 for pensioners.
School pupils and students have free entrance, and school groups are welcome too.
For more information and inquiries, contact Troskie on 082-726-9595.