Set in modern Manhattan, this is a slice-of-life look at a comfortably well-off family with three totally different personalities.

The realisation that Audra and Graham’s son, Matthew, is on the autism spectrum is subtly inferred and more is made of his love for origami, which is his special interest, than his Asperger traits in general.

Heiny, however, does use Matthew’s quirks to highlight the differences between chatty, social Audra and the more reticent, buttoned-down Graham.