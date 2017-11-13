Books on autism are increasingly common but if you want to know more about this condition which is said to affect one in 68 individuals, where do you even start?

Well, probably not here, because newcomers to the subject may be better off with a more general title, like Thinking in Pictures by Temple Grandin or Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew by Ellen Notbohm.

That said, and coming from the perspective of someone with an interest in autism spectrum disorder (ASD), I found To Siri With Love an absolute gem.

Newman and her retired opera-singer husband, who do not live together, were parents late in life. They are bringing up their twin sons – Gus, who is autistic, and Henry, who is neurotypical (autism-speak for “normal”) – which Newman wryly notes at age 14 is synonymous with obnoxious.

The New Yorker wrote the book after her article with the same title four years ago, went viral.

In it, she shared how the iPhone voice assistant Siri had helped Gus communicate appropriately and the book expands on this.