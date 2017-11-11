The third FNB Eastern Cape Wine Show is heading for Port Elizabeth – and those who enjoy a fine vintage are certainly in for a treat.

The show will once again take place at the Boardwalk in Summerstrand, with Thursday and Friday November 23 and 24 the dates to circle on your calendar.

For a date night with a difference, why not book your tickets for an opportunity to try out the very best picks from the Winelands – from scintillating bubbly and crisp whites to the voluptuous reds, Cape ports and fine brandies to be included in this year’s line-up.

About 40 exhibitors will participate in the keenly anticipated show, several of which have already won top wine awards for 2017.

Past exhibitors of the show Blaauwklippen, Raka, Ken Forrester, Bon Courage, Oldenburg Vineyards, Steenberg Vineyards and Vondeling will all be making a welcome return to the show, while newcomers will include Fleur du Cap, Rijk’s Cellar, Tokara, Valdo Prosecco, La Bri and Lomond.

“The 2017 FNB Eastern Cape Wine Show is the largest since its inception in 2015, presenting a range of more than 230 wines available for tasting and purchase through local retailer Prestons Liquor Stores – just in time for summer and the festive season,” the show’s director, Michael Fridjhon, said.

“The exciting range of exhibitors includes at least 30% newcomers to the show – among them Tokara, which was judged the Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show Best Producer for 2017,” Fridjhon added.

Wine lovers can plan their tasting experience by visiting www.easterncapewineshow-pe.co.za for the full list of exhibitors and wines in the lead-up to the show.

The Port Elizabeth show is one of four such events sponsored annually by FNB Private Clients and FNB Private Wealth.

“The FNB Eastern Cape Wine Show has secured a spot on the Port Elizabeth calendar as the most sought-after wine-tasting event for the local community,” FNB Private Wealth Southern and Eastern Cape divisional manager, Quentin Maritz, said. “Our strategic intent goes beyond attracting wine lovers and clients with a sense of adventure and exceptional wine tasting experience, to supporting local economic development in the province,”

