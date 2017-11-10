My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pics November 10, 2017November 10, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Algoa FM Big Walk, mano smith, port of site From the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer to a night of dance, poetry and song at South End museum, check out a gallery of what Port Elizabethans got up to in the past week. Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer ambassadors and cancer survivors Megan Hayward, left, and Yolanda Bukani took part in the walk on Saturday. Picture: Werner Hills Kyle Stoutjesdyk, left, and type one diabetic Reece Farmer supported a Jump for Diabetes awareness event hosted by six-year-old diabetic Wahieda Soomar at Gravity Indoor Trampoline Parkon Sunday. Picture Werner Hills Bianca, left, and Kelly-Anne Rogers, 6, were at the monthly Uitenhage Market with Charlene Oosthuizen at Willow Dam on Sunday. Picture: Werner Hills Shane, Ethan, 3, and Michelle Dobie spent some family time on Saturday at the Uitenhage Market held monthly at the Willow Dam Picture: Werner Hills Tamrone Felix, left, and Zimmy Jaftha went out for gin, fashion and champagne at Chicky’s Yard on Saturday. Picture: Tracey Che King Methodist bishop Andile Mbete was honoured with a farewell banquet at the Boardwalk on Saturday as he retires after 41 years of service. Picture: Werner Hills Xolisa Qoboshiyana, left, and Unathi Shenxani were present to bid farewell to Methodist bishop Andile Mbete as he retires after 41 years’ service, at his farewell banquet held at the Boardwalk on Saturday. Picture: Werner Hills Sindiswa Matanda, left, and Wiehahn Coetzer enjoyed the ‘Port Of Site’ dance, song, poetry and drama production at South End Museum on Saturday night. Picture: Londeka Dlamini Mom Zanri van Loggerenberg took her kids, from left, Zivan, 6, Zane, two months, and Zandru, 4, to the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer at the Boardwalk on Saturday Picture: Werner Hills Musician Mano Smith was the guest artist at the weekend Jazz’Afro Sundays session at the PE Opera House Picture: Londeka Dlamini Jazz fans, Ricardo Armoed, left, and Bobby and her husband Clifton Geswint were out at the Opera House’s Jazz’Afro Sundays to listen to Mano Smith on stage Picture: Londeka Dlamini Arts enthusiasts, from left, Nomaxabiso Rali, Nobesuthu Rayi and PE Opera House PR and marketing officer Cingiwe Skosana visited the South End Museum to watch ‘Port of Site’, a poetry, song, dance and drama production showcased on Saturday. Picture: Londeka Dlamini Related