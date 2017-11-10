SA’s biggest dinosaur exhibition to wow Bay

Stationed at Baywest Mall from November 18 to January 7, the R5-million exhibition – the largest of its kind in the country – is set to showcase its full collection of 25 animatronic dinosaurs as part of the mall’s holiday entertainment offering.

A tourism coup for the city, the exhibition is in no way affiliated to the failed Dino Expo which was held in the city in March.

“This is the very first time that Dinos Alive has included the Bay on its itinerary and we are proud to welcome it to the city,” Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Steele said.

“We are sure our residents and holidaymakers are going to love it. Dinos Alive is the biggest exhibition of its kind in South Africa and really delivers an unforgettable experience.”

The animatronic dinosaurs, made from synthetic foam and rubber, emit lifelike roars, blink their eyes and move their tails, giving a real sense of what these now extinct creatures were like.

“Visitors can expect to see different species from Tyrannosaurus Rex to Triceratops in action,” Steel said.

The exhibition was an ideal end-of-year class outing for school groups, with discounted tickets available for groups of 20 or more pupils, Steel said.