SA’s biggest dinosaur exhibition to wow Bay
Stationed at Baywest Mall from November 18 to January 7, the R5-million exhibition – the largest of its kind in the country – is set to showcase its full collection of 25 animatronic dinosaurs as part of the mall’s holiday entertainment offering.
A tourism coup for the city, the exhibition is in no way affiliated to the failed Dino Expo which was held in the city in March.
“This is the very first time that Dinos Alive has included the Bay on its itinerary and we are proud to welcome it to the city,” Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Steele said.
“We are sure our residents and holidaymakers are going to love it. Dinos Alive is the biggest exhibition of its kind in South Africa and really delivers an unforgettable experience.”
The animatronic dinosaurs, made from synthetic foam and rubber, emit lifelike roars, blink their eyes and move their tails, giving a real sense of what these now extinct creatures were like.
“Visitors can expect to see different species from Tyrannosaurus Rex to Triceratops in action,” Steel said.
The exhibition was an ideal end-of-year class outing for school groups, with discounted tickets available for groups of 20 or more pupils, Steel said.
While it was great fun for children, organiser Etienne Schlechter of Expo Africa said the emphasis was on making it an informative and educational experience for visitors of all ages.
“Even if you aren’t that clued up on dinosaur trivia, there is ample information available all around the exhibition on information boards. These boards explain the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods in full detail in a fun and interactive way,” Schlechter said.
“We try to make the experience just as fun for the adults as we do for the children, so we have aspects like the dino movie room and fossil display that the grown-ups can really get stuck into.
“Our animatronic dinosaurs are a hit across the board because, even as an adult, coming eye to eye with these majestic beasts is exciting,” he said.
Children could ride an Apatosaurus, meet Timmy the baby dinosaur, play themed tablet games, get their faces painted like a dinosaur or dig for “fossils” in the excavation sand pit, he said.
Souvenirs and gifts would also be available from the on-site merchandise shop.
Dinos Alive arrives in Port Elizabeth after a successful run at Baywest Mall’s sister centre Hemingways Mall in East London.
It will be open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm daily. Tickets, at R75 per person, are at Computicket.