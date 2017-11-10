Legend returns for ‘Music of the Bay’

A music great born and bred in Port Elizabeth has returned to assist in the nurturing and development of aspiring musicians.

Lawrence Pilile Matshiza will be joining fellow Bay talent Afromix in the three-hour Music of the Bay concert to be held at the PE Opera House tomorrow, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Matshiza has made a name for himself both nationally and internationally.

Having worked with bands such as Afroteens and Black Slave in PE in his early years, he left to join the legendary playwright Gibson Kente’s cast in Johannesburg.

He has produced many award-winning albums for noted South African artists, and worked with John Legend and Ray Parker Jr during the 2010 World Cup Concert.

He even wrote a song for the legendary Harry Belafonte and has worked with Manhattan Brothers, Patti Austin, Cyndi Lauper, Andy Narell, Peabo Bryson, Frank McCombe, Paul Simon, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbuli, Hugh Masekela and Gregory Porter, among other career highlights.

Afromix, also known as actor, trumpeter, musical director, composer, arranger and producer Musa Lawrence Mavundla, is another homegrown success story who will be on stage tomorrow. Building on a well-established career in the early 1980s, he worked with Papa and Blondie Makhene, Vusi Shange, Supafrika, Cheek To Cheek, Condry Ziqubu, Sipo Gumede, and Louis and The Jive in Joburg.