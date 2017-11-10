Hello my darlings, have you missed me? Can I just say at this point that I am in the mood to vent – or at least name and shame. Last week I attended an auspicious occasion at which I did not have a single drop of alcohol since a big congregation was bidding farewell to their beloved bishop.

The event was attended by the who’s who of Port Elizabeth, from politicians and businessmen to church folks and even some socialites.

Buli G did a sterling job as emcee at the do at the Boardwalk ICC last Saturday evening. Bongi Siwisa and her hubby both looked chic, and Khusta Jack was his usual jovial self, bringing joy to those at his table and around him. My evening unfortunately did not start out smoothly, as I had a run-in with former council speaker Maria Hermans, who was the person designated to usher people to their tables. Skinners is well-mannered enough not to sit at a random table if she has not been instructed to do so, and that is why I went up to Hermans to ask where my table was. Hermans had her hands full at the time and did not recognise me. She summarily dismissed me, telling this gossip gal to calm down and be patient. My inner Sasha Fierce was ready to take off my hoop earrings and throw them down because I simply did not deserve that level of disrespect.

But, since there were clergymen and traditional leaders present, I chose not to react and walked away. Just a note to all my followers: always treat those who cross your path with the same level of respect with which you expect to be treated, even if they are not famous or sufficiently “connected” according to your standards. You do not always know who you are really dealing with! On the other side of town, one of my merry minions was living her best life at the Gin, Champagne and Fashion at Chicky’s Yard in the Baakens Valley. The purpose of the event was to equip aspiring designers and creatives on the ins and outs of the fashion industry . . . but very few can keep their cool when free alcohol is involved! Guests arrived from 5pm and drank copious amounts of free bubbly, gin and tonic while waiting for the seminar to begin. My spy said they ended up waiting more than two hours for the seminar to start. Those who were there for the right reasons received valuable information about the industry, and were also given an chance to pose questions to the panelists. However, there were quite a few people who left mid-way through, heading straight to the bar to overindulge. Their consumption of the fizzy stuff could have put Bonang to shame! On Sunday I went to check out the Jazz’ Afro Sundays session at the Opera House and was disappointed at the poor attendance. However, Mano Smith and his band featuring Balo Luzipo performed as if it was a full house. The legendary Musa Mavundla was there and will be performing at the same venue this weekend. Ciao for now, darlings, and here’s to a weekend filled with sweet sounds!