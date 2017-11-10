Comedians bring comic relief to Bay

Three of the Eastern Cape’s funniest exports are returning to their roots next week to share the stage in what promises to be one of the province’s comedic highlights of the year.

Stand-up comedians Rob van Vuuren, Donovan Goliath and Ndumiso Lindi are bringing The Homecoming Comedy Show, presented by Algoa FM, to East London and Port Elizabeth, with only one show to be held in each city.

Catch them at the East London ICC next Thursday and at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre next Friday.

From movies to television to festivals across the globe, the three acts have all gone on to attain both national and international acclaim.