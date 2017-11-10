Fans of Bay contemporary folk musician Alex Cavan can expect to close off the year jamming to new tunes as the singer launches his new album next weekend.

Cavan, 24, will launch his latest offering Introspection at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Saturday November 18.

“This album is basically music that I feel at heart and I’m not trying to go through anything commercial per se,” Cavan said.

The album was generally a narration of his experiences in the past year, Cavan said.

“For example, in one of the songs I talk about how it was leaving my daughter at home to work.”

After competing in season two of The Voice SA earlier this year, Cavan spent a month in Hogsback to work on the album at the Starway Art Centre.

“The trip to Hogsback was a little something I did with my producer and manager to just record because it’s very quiet and peaceful there,” he said.

The popular singer said Introspection was in the experimental contemporary folk genre with “a bit of jazz”.