Cavan’s latest album comes from the heart
Fans of Bay contemporary folk musician Alex Cavan can expect to close off the year jamming to new tunes as the singer launches his new album next weekend.
Cavan, 24, will launch his latest offering Introspection at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Saturday November 18.
“This album is basically music that I feel at heart and I’m not trying to go through anything commercial per se,” Cavan said.
The album was generally a narration of his experiences in the past year, Cavan said.
“For example, in one of the songs I talk about how it was leaving my daughter at home to work.”
After competing in season two of The Voice SA earlier this year, Cavan spent a month in Hogsback to work on the album at the Starway Art Centre.
“The trip to Hogsback was a little something I did with my producer and manager to just record because it’s very quiet and peaceful there,” he said.
The popular singer said Introspection was in the experimental contemporary folk genre with “a bit of jazz”.
Compared to his debut album Follow Me, he said Introspection included a lot more live instruments.
While his experience on The Voice SA did not impact on the production of his new album in any big way, Cavan said it did in fact help him identify what he did and did not prefer as far as his music was concerned.
“It made me realise I don’t want to go for the sort of commercial music that you hear on the radio.
“I want to release music that is meaningful to me and that can actually speak to people with lyrics,” he said.
The album includes two bonus tracks and his latest single, Long Mile, which he said was a sneak preview of the complete compilation.
Pre-sold tickets for the launch, starting at 7.30pm, are R50 from Tempo Musik and East Coast Kustoms, and R80 at the door.
Introspection will be available on Soundcloud and Bandcamp on the day of the launch and digital music stores thereafter.
Hard copies will be on sale at the venue.