We are gearing up for the inaugural The Herald Christmas on the Farm at Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday December 16.

Gates open at 3pm and the festivities will carry on well into the evening until the gates close at 10pm.

We are expecting a huge crowd so we have secured additional parking, and, to try alleviate congestion, Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett Expressway will be there to provide a much-needed shuttle service.

“Tavcor Volkswagen is proud to partner with the Herald’s Christmas on the Farm,” Tavcor VW general manager Martin Taverner said.

“Knowing patrons will be safely shuttled to and from their vehicles, thanks to the Tavcor Volkswagen Kombis, is our way of adding Christmas cheer to this great event.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there.”