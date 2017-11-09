Santa set to visit farm
We are gearing up for the inaugural The Herald Christmas on the Farm at Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday December 16.
Gates open at 3pm and the festivities will carry on well into the evening until the gates close at 10pm.
We are expecting a huge crowd so we have secured additional parking, and, to try alleviate congestion, Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett Expressway will be there to provide a much-needed shuttle service.
“Tavcor Volkswagen is proud to partner with the Herald’s Christmas on the Farm,” Tavcor VW general manager Martin Taverner said.
“Knowing patrons will be safely shuttled to and from their vehicles, thanks to the Tavcor Volkswagen Kombis, is our way of adding Christmas cheer to this great event.
“We look forward to seeing everyone there.”
The Herald Christmas on the Farm will feature a Christmas market and pop-up shops, as well as Christmas carols by candlelight.
There will be entertainment for the whole family including live music, giveaways, food trucks, rides for the kids – and that visit from Father Christmas and his helpers who will hand out presents to the children (parents to drop marked gifts at entrance by latest 4.30pm) at 5pm.
Tickets cost R30 a person, and children two and under get in free.
A portion of the proceeds will go to The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund.
To avoid having to queue on the day, Zapper has made it easy to buy your tickets.
See the competition entry form for the unique Q R code and a brief description on how to download the Zapper app. Tickets are also available on www.quicket.co.za
Inquiries: Shelly Le Roux on (041)504 7330 or Sandra Muller on (041) 504 7257 or e-mail: heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za.