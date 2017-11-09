PE designers making most of chance

Informative, fun and exciting is how two Port Elizabeth designers described their experience under the mentorship of South African celebrity designer Thula Sindi in Johannesburg this week.

Ati Setipa, 31, and Khanya Matolengwe, 25, were among 10 aspiring Eastern Cape designers selected at the second Buyel’ekhaya Fashion Development Workshop.

This was facilitated by acclaimed fashion designer David Tlale in East London late last month.

The selected designers travelled to Johannesburg on Monday to spend 10 days learning the ins and out of the fashion industry with Sindi.

“We’ve learnt quite a lot in the few days already.

“The first day was an introduction and overview of what we’ll be doing while we are here,” Setipa said.

“We’ve also been to see Thula Sindi’s shops, learned about brand marketing and PR. It’s an exciting experience.”

The Mount Croix-based designer founded her women’s wear brand, Ati Designs, in 2008 after she finished her National Diploma in Fashion Design at the then Port Elizabeth Technikon (now Nelson Mandela University).