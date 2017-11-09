Help art museum serve city

The Friends of the Art Museum are looking for proactive, energetic volunteers to participate in organising and developing programmes and fundraising events that will help raise the profile of the Friends and the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum.

With this in mind, it is hosting a community meeting at 10am on Saturday to discuss the work of the Friends. The meeting will be held at the NMM Art Museum at 1 Park Drive, Central.

The museum is home to a comprehensive collection of South African art and craft, specialising in art of the Eastern Cape.