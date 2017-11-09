Help art museum serve city
The Friends of the Art Museum are looking for proactive, energetic volunteers to participate in organising and developing programmes and fundraising events that will help raise the profile of the Friends and the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum.
With this in mind, it is hosting a community meeting at 10am on Saturday to discuss the work of the Friends. The meeting will be held at the NMM Art Museum at 1 Park Drive, Central.
The museum is home to a comprehensive collection of South African art and craft, specialising in art of the Eastern Cape.
It offers free access to visitors, with the public invited to better understand and appreciate the collection through a diverse range of exhibitions and programmes.
It is looking for people able to assist with fundraising events, offer basic assistance at events, as well as art or education professionals interested in running guided tours of exhibitions and assisting or running art and community workshops in conjunction with the museum’s professional staff.
Writers and editors are also needed to assist with news articles.
For inquiries or to RSVP, call (041) 506-2000 or e-mail: artmuseum@mandelametro.gov.za.