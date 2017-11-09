Latest:
All hearts for this emoji pillow

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers

Just Ella Bella

 

Everyone is emoji crazy and I thought I would join in on the craze and show you how to make your own using items from around the house, writes DIY mom and blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers.

WHAT YOU NEED

Brown felt
Red felt
Yellow material (I used a yellow T-shirt that had a stain because I am all about the budget)
Teddy/pillow stuffing
Fabric glue
Sewing machine/needle and thread

WHAT TO DO

– Double up your material and use a big plate to trace a circle on the wrong side
– Pin on the inside of where you made your mark and cut out the circle
– Use the felt to cut out two hearts from red felt and a smile from the brown
– Turn your material right side out
– Check your phone’s emojis to see placement of shapes and mark it off
– Put fabric glue on the back of the felt pieces (with the brand I use you also need to put glue on pillow and wait for it to dry first)
– Attach pieces to the front of the pillow
– After the glue dries, turn the two “pillow pieces” right side together again and pin
– Sew around the circumference of the pillow, leaving a gap
– Use the gap to turn the pillow inside out (well technically right side out)
– Stuff with pillow stuffing and jiggle around to get the right shape
– Sew the hole closed

And TA DAH – a In Love Emoji pillow

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a crafty mom from Uitenhage who writes about DIY, parenting, natural hair care, fashion, food and fun on her blog: JustEllaBella

Leave a Reply