Behaviour specialist Ian Ferreira and counsellling psychologist Dr Tanya Defferary are holding their “Dangerous Personalities” workshops in Port Elizabeth where they uncover the deception and hidden loyalties that can go with a narcissist personality.

During this two-hour talk, Ferreira and Defferary will explore the intricacies of narcissism. Using their knowledge, gathered from the fields of behaviour analysis and contextual therapy, they will explain what it is like to be in a relationship with a narcissist, how to start noticing the “red flags” and why we tend to get stuck in these kinds of relationships with our partners, employers or friends.

Ian Ferreira is a specialist in non-verbal behavioural analysis and deception detection. Ian holds various degrees, and is currently completing his masters degree in psychology research. His research is focused on non-verbal behaviour during deception.

Ian will take delegates on a detailed tour into the hidden world of non-verbal communication and teach how to identify the involuntary non-verbal signs and signals of true emotions, intentions and aggression. In addition, he will give a detailed approach of “how to calm someone by using non-verbal language”.

Dr Tanya Defferary graduated with her Masters in Counselling Psychology in 2009 and her DPhil (psychology) last year. She started her training as a contextual therapist in 2010. This insightful approach to understanding human relationships and interactions helps to uncover the intergenerational legacies and loyalties that impact upon and fuel relational interactions.

In this talk Tanya will explore various psychological concepts related to the narcissist in relationships, such as gaslighting. She will use the contextual therapy approach to explain why people sometimes get trapped in these sorts of relationships based on familial delegations and loyalties.

Space is limited, so bookings are essential. This talk will be run at three different venues, with registration at 5.30pm each day and the two-hour talk starting at 6pm.

November 20 – Greenacres/Perridegvale (Pearson Institute, Building 4, Ascot Office Park)

November 21 – Lorraine (31 Macon Rd, Emmanuel Church)

November 28 – Summerstrand (47 Brighton Rd, Summerstrand)

The workshop costs R150.

For more information and to book, contact Tanya: info@drdefferary.co.za, 061-589-1188 or Ian, ian@icfconsultancy.com, 083-453-4484.