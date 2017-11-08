Bring out the guacamole

Now that avocados are coming into season in South Africa, it is becoming easier to make guacamole.

Guacamole is basically an avocado dip with a few extra items tossed in for flavouring, and depending on whether or not you like spicy food, you can add or leave out the chilli and hot sauce.

This recipe is also delicious as a side dish at a braai.

Guacamole

Ingredients

3 avocados, peeled, stoned and roughly mashed

1 lime, juiced (or substitute with half a lemon)

1 t salt

1/2 onion, finely diced

3T fresh coriander, chopped

1 large tomato, diced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 small red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

Dash of Tabasco or other hot sauce (optional)

Method

In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados, lime juice and salt.

Mix in onion, coriander, tomatoes, and garlic.

Stir in chilli and hot sauce, if you like some heat.

Refrigerate for one hour for best flavour.

Serve with vegetable crudites, or nacho chips.