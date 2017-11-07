‘Night at the Opera’ is back

Port Elizabeth’s G & S Society is bringing back A Night at the Opera with an all-new programme and cast on Thursday and Friday at the Savoy Theatre.

In 2015, G & S introduced the acclaimed concert series A Night at the Opera to highlight the classical talent right here in Port Elizabeth.

Liske Hemingway (née Potgieter) once again leads the cast as well as performing director duties. She is a shining star on the local music scene and proudly represented her home city as a finalist in both the Mimi Coertse and Unisa scholarship competitions. She holds a masters degree in music (performing arts) from Nelson Mandela University and teaches at Victoria Park High where she made her stage debut as a pupil. Her passion is bringing opera to a new generation by making it relevant and exciting and many of her students have featured in A Night at the Opera. Joining Hemingway will be G & S favourite, the award-winning Khuselo Gqiba, as well as Hemingway’s sister, Lara Potgieter, who proves that talent runs in the family.

Others who feature include popular Collegiate teacher Ann Yates, returning to the Savoy stage after several years, Karika le Roux, Kelly le Roux, Khululekani Tose and Unathi Lubambo. The musical selection covers many popular arias and contemporary classical pieces and patrons will be amazed at just how many of these great songs they can hum along to. Featured operas include La Traviata, The Marriage of Figaro, and Madame Butterfly, with much-loved pieces such as Non Piu Andrai, Je Beux Vivre, and Ah! Un Foco Insolito. Musical theatre is represented by songs from The Phantom of the Opera and Candide. The full cast will also present the worldwide hits Funiculi, Funicula! and You Raise Me Up. Tickets for the evening performances are R100 or R720 for a table or group of eight. To offer a wider choice, patrons can choose either cabaret-style seating at tables or row seating for each performance. The Savoy theatre has a full-service cash bar, as well as coffee bar. For more information, contact Rose on 072-906-1977 or e-mail her at rose@salarybase.co.za.