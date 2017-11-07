Latest:
Memes fly over ‘perfect wedding’

TshisaLIVE
Our Perfect Wedding’s couple Nkosinathi, left, and Thuto Picture: Twitter

While many were impressed by this week’s groom on Our Perfect Wedding for using Bible scriptures to court his wife‚ the rest of Twitter couldn’t help but focus on the comments of the pastor officiating the wedding ceremony.

Nkosinathi‚ who is also a pastor‚ was delighted to be marrying the love of his life and his bride‚ Thuto‚ couldn’t hide her excitement as well.

But Twitter was concerned over the age of the bride (21) when it was revealed that Nkosinathi is originally from out of the country.

However‚ it was the pastor officiating the wedding that caught Twitter’s attention the most.

He made comments that seemed to suggest that he knew “something other people don’t know” about the reasons behind the marriage.

The memes came flooding in:

