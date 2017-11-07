While many were impressed by this week’s groom on Our Perfect Wedding for using Bible scriptures to court his wife‚ the rest of Twitter couldn’t help but focus on the comments of the pastor officiating the wedding ceremony.

Nkosinathi‚ who is also a pastor‚ was delighted to be marrying the love of his life and his bride‚ Thuto‚ couldn’t hide her excitement as well.

But Twitter was concerned over the age of the bride (21) when it was revealed that Nkosinathi is originally from out of the country.

However‚ it was the pastor officiating the wedding that caught Twitter’s attention the most.

He made comments that seemed to suggest that he knew “something other people don’t know” about the reasons behind the marriage.

The memes came flooding in:

Pastor:

“There are people that marry people’s daughters, just to have papers, just to be legal here” #OurPerfectWedding Groom: pic.twitter.com/S7j2kRd1qP — Thato Sihlali (@Epignostic) November 5, 2017

#OurPerfectWedding#OPW#OPWMzansi When the pastor said: Some people marry others to be legal in a country I… pic.twitter.com/4TF7UlvUET — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 5, 2017

#OurPerfectWedding after the break Pastor is gonna tell us the truth… exactly where the groom is coming from pic.twitter.com/3qAzUutT6W — Mampho.Malejoane (@simphoza11) November 5, 2017

#OurPerfectWedding When the Pastor said, “I hope you’re not marrying her for the I.D” and he is also from Zimbabwe, too shay🙄#YenaAyaKwini pic.twitter.com/8LteNsp8Ff — I Am Kulie-Bee🐝🇿🇦 (@iamkulanibaloyi) November 5, 2017