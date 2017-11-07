Mzansi Magic’s hit prison drama Lockdown once again stole the spotlight on social media this week‚ with fans hailing it as worthy of an Academy Award‚ also known as an Oscar.

Even though the show trends most weeks‚ the internet went into meltdown on Monday evening after several of the show’s stars were seen going through traumatic experiences‚ including being abused.

The drama‚ music and cinematography for the show was too much for many fans‚ who flooded social media with memes and messages praising the series and calling for it to be extended to an hour-long.

Here are some of the best reactions to last night’s show:

After watching #LockdownS2 and you remember you stole a R5 from your mom pic.twitter.com/p7noFZtCO6 — I Saw A FlyingSaucer (@_TheNudeAlien) November 7, 2017

If I met this woman in the street… I would break a window, take one of the pieces and stab myself to death! #LockdownS2 https://t.co/LAEdrdL4WG — Nomisupa⭐️ (@nomisupasta) November 7, 2017

That was 5 minutes bathong with 5 scenes #LockdownS2. An Hour will do hle😐 pic.twitter.com/wqt3HHegTJ — Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) November 6, 2017

Tyson is hurting so badly and no one knows #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/mSJmPfIyNn — IG:kamogeloratlou (@Kamo501) November 7, 2017

#LockdownS2 smh, Mina I understand Cyril, Is there a man ALIVE that can EVER cheat on Nomzamo Mbatha?!!! Tsek outta here pic.twitter.com/IzsijHefXt — Swixzii (@AthiBakana21) November 6, 2017

I absolutely love #LockdownS2 but it seems like people are always chopping onions or lots of things get into my eye when I watch it.Strange! pic.twitter.com/EP6NkMOOkn — Black Butterfly (@lunabellesoar) November 6, 2017

Levels who do i thank the writers the director the producer or the actors , you all are on another level a big turn of 🤗🤣#LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/4BudoD6tx0 — Queen Lorrie🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@Lorrimukulilo) November 6, 2017

Hai shwem #LockdownS2 n3eds Grammy awards the acting is just too lit pic.twitter.com/Acw6iDENCy — Nubian_Faith (@Jackpotlicuios1) November 6, 2017