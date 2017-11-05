The annual Plett Wine and Bubbly Festival will bring a sparkle to this Garden Route town on the weekend of November 25 and 26, with media personality Buli G Ngomane lined up as master of ceremonies for the popular event.

The Bitou Municipality has stepped in to support the festival, following the unexpected withdrawal of the previous sponsor in June.

Municipal manager Thabo Ndlovu said the event had quickly developed into a major tourist attraction and showcased the region’s fast-growing wine industry.

“We believe it is in the town’s interests that the festival continues to grow and as such we have committed financial support to ensure it takes place in 2017,” Ndlovu said.

The festival has indeed grown rapidly over the past three years, with last year’s attendance up 200% on the first one held three years ago.

It has also helped to accelerate the growth of the Plett Winelands – a significant new attraction to tourists.

The festival will take place at Plett’s Central Beach, where wine and bubbly lovers will also get to rub shoulders with Buli G.

Buli is a past TV presenter of SABC3’s The Power Within and had an extensive prime-time radio presenting career in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

Wines from nine wine estates will be available for tasting, and representatives from the estates will be on hand to chat about their offerings.

The Saturday will start with the main event – a showcase of more than 30 different wines to try with artisan cheeses, charcuterie, breads, savouries and oysters, as well as local entertainment.

“As the sun starts to set the drinks will be bubbly and the music will be hot,” the organisers have indicated.

Sunday will be a repeat of the main event, but with the introduction of a wine theatre featuring industry speakers.

Festival tickets are R200 per person per day, or R350 for a weekend pass, available online from Quicket or from the Plett Tourism office.

Visit www.pletttourism.com or call (044) 533-4065 for more information.