Add some refreshing festive fizz and sizzle to summer sipping

Just in time for summer holidays and festive season celebrations, some new arrivals on the shelves offer a variety of ways to add some fizz and sparkle to summer drinking. A brand new sparkling chardonnay pinot noir from Leopard’s Leap is sure to delight fans of this affordable-quality range.

Cellarmaster Eugene van Zyl was in PE to launch the winery’s first bubbly recently, and said the aim was a top-end sparkling wine, priced around R80-R90 to fill the market gap between sparklers in the R50-ish bracket and more upmarket Champagne-style Methode Cap Classique’s going for R100-plus.

The deliciously strawberries-and-cream dry sparkling wine, in its aptly glam bottle, certainly takes sparkling wine up a notch – the carbon dioxide-introduced bubbles are fine and elegant, more MCC-like than the big soda-style bubbles in many sparkling wines.

The palest blush colour comes from a blend of the two traditional Champagne components – 70% chardonnay and 30% pinot noir – fermented separately and given six weeks on the lees to add complexity, resulting in a classy sparkling wine fit for any occasion.

Bubbles of another kind come from Robertson Winery in their “Lightly Sparkling” range, not so much traditional sparkling wines as wine with just a touch of tongue-tickling fizz (around R55). The sauvignon blanc is fresh and crisp, dry with juicy fruit, while the Pinot Noir Rosé is packed full of strawberry and watermelon flavours.

They’re super pool wines, with an element of fun that could inspire running under the sprinkler on a hot day, if it wasn’t for the current drought outlawing such indulgence. For those who enjoy adding soda water to their wine for a light spritzer – here it is, ready-made.

For those who enjoy the sweeter things in life, De Krans has launched their Premium Red Moscato Perlé (about R55) to complement their popular and successful white moscato perlé.

Like its white counterpart, the natural sweet red is a twist on the sweet dessert wines traditionally made from Muscat de Frontignan grapes. A touch of pinotage adds to the abundance of fresh tropical fruit flavours, berries and cherries in the ruby-red wine, with a touch of spice at the end.

The gentle fizz lifts the wine out of being sticky-sweet and the result is fresh and refreshing.

Back to Robertson, and the ever-innovative Retief cousins of Van Loveren have added a new flavour to their “Fiver” range of fun, fruity, ready-to-drink wine coolers.

Dry, a tangy lemon flavour, joins the sweeter Blush (strawberry and litchi) and the zesty Cool (apple and lime) in the range of “wine-based” drinks infused with natural fruit (about R80/six-pack).