Masterful storytelling in ‘Oom Schalk From the Heart’

Professional actor David Muller will be bringing the uniquely South African stories of Herman Charles Bosman to life in Port Elizabeth next week in a delightful production to be staged under the stars.

This not-to-be-missed one-hander, Oom Schalk From the Heart, is directed by Celia Musikanth and celebrates the famed writer’s tales of his iconic character, Oom Schalk Lourens.

Bosman’s Oom Schalk stories made him one of the most popular and loved writers in South Africa and, though he died in 1951, he is still widely regarded as this country’s greatest short-story writer.

The production will be at the new Isithatha venue at Woodpark, 12 Ninth Avenue, Walmer on Wednesday November 8 as a fundraiser for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL). It will be a sunset show under the stars and will start at 7pm.

“It’s a 90-minute delight of some inimitable South African heritage tales,” league spokeswoman and Bay theatre personality Linda-Louise Swain said.

“Patrons are invited to bring their picnic baskets and we will also have some veggie curry available for those who would like to partake.

“This is a once-off show with 80 tickets only and the funds will be going to a very worthy cause – the AACL’s outreach programmes.

“David tours the country with these wonderful tales to critical acclaim,” Swain said.

“This is a first for Port Elizabeth and we are thrilled to have him on board.

“He is very kindly doing three shows -– one for us and two in the rural districts near Alicedale.

“It was our friend, Eli Konstant, from Alicedale, who connected all the dots as she is an Alicedale mover and shaker, and knows David.

“We do an annual spayathon for them in Alicedale, so Eli wanted to help boost our coffers towards this.”

Bosman created Oom Schalk Lourens to share some of South Africa’s delightfully ironic stories about the farmers of Groot Marico.

Among the stories to be told at Woodpark are In the Withaak’s Shade, A Bekkerdsdal Marathon and Willem Prinsloo’s Peach Brandy.

All are highly amusing and ironically relevant even in today’s world, according to Muller.

The late Percy Sieff and Patrick Mynhardt ran with these stories for many years and it is heart-warming to know that Bosman’s flame is burning strong.

Muller has been touring the countryside for more than five years now and has firmly stepped into Oom Schalk’s shoes. He has been lauded as a deft story-teller in his own right, delivering entertainment as “addictive as Prinsloo’s peach brandy”, according to one critic.

He promises a thirsty surprise during the last story and will also be giving away an anthology of Bosman stories to a lucky patron.

To support the AACL and enjoy a fun evening of tales from the bush, contact Linda-Louise via e-mail at

hinoon@netactive.co.za for tickets at R120 each.

For more information on the show call Amanda on 082-492-2744.