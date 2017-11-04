The Bay’s Baakens Food Truck Friday will be celebrating its first birthday with a return to its summer slot on Friday November 10 at WERK_ in the Baakens Valley.

The popular market has grown from just 10 food trucks a year ago to 20 food trucks, tuk-tuks and trailers serving up a variety of delicious street food dishes.

The event will run from 4pm to 9pm and there will be an entry fee of R20 for anyone over the age of 12. This entry fee is applicable only for the birthday event – future markets will have free entry as usual.

All food is priced under R50 and there is something to suit every taste, from vegetarian dishes to traditional Xhosa cuisine and gourmet sliders to Asian dim-sum, hearty burgers, Turkish delicacies and sweet treats.

Friends and family members are encouraged to bring along their picnic blankets and camping chairs and secure their spots on the lawns.

The birthday market will see national act Easy Freak, from Durban, joined on stage by supporting local acts the Greenwood Primary Big Band, Too Many Chiefs and Zafrotronixx, among others.

Organisers Jan du Plessis, of design, build collaborative WERK_ , and Grant Foong, of Foong’s Asian Street Food, say they are amazed by how fast the market – and street food industry – has grown in the short period of time.

“We always knew PE was ready for a market like this, but the support of the public has been phenomenal,” Du Plessis said.

“It’s great to see such a diverse group of people get together and enjoy our beautiful city and all it has to offer.

Children of all ages are also catered for, with pony and pedal go-kart rides, jumping castles, soft-play for toddlers and other activities available.

For the thirsty, Benn Koppen, Honeybox, Brickmakers Distilling Co, Remos and the Richmond Hill Brewing Company will all be operating.

A pop-up craft market featuring Eastern Cape art and design will also take place inside the WERK_ studio spaces on the night.

Technical support partners Gardmed Ambulance Services, DKZ Cleaning Services and Magnum Alarms will ensure that a high standard of cleanliness, safety and security are maintained.

For more information, contact Foong on 082-367-1864, e-mail: grant@foongs.co.za or like Baakens Food Truck Friday on Facebook.