They are again heating up our shores by bringing their big booming beats, rhythmic guitars and memorable melodies to four cities as part of a nostalgia-fuelled tour.

In the 1990s, soul diva Sonia, Lonnie Gordon and Black Box all produced massive hits worldwide and were also prominent on the South African club scene.

After a very successful 2016 edition, Divas of Dance is back in South Africa and will be heading to the Boardwalk’s Sun Expo area in Port Elizabeth next Friday.

Sonia (surname Evans) has released 15 singles, 11 of which were in the UK Top 30. Her debut single You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You reached No 1 on the UK charts in 1989. She also released five albums, of which three reached the UK Top 40.

Gordon was very well known as a lead singer on the UK club scene in the late 1980s. Her hits include Happenin’ All Over Again, a collaboration with Stock Aitken & Waterman.

Another is Gonna Catch You, written and produced by Italo house group Black Box, who are also part of the Divas of Dance lineup.

The national tour is presented by Marmalade Productions and the Bay show is at 8pm. Tickets from R250 to R495 are at Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers and House & Home.

