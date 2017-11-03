Hello, my darlings … your favourite gossip gal went to see Mthatha-born comedian Donovan Goliath at the Protea Hotel by Marriot Port Elizabeth Marine last Friday. I knew I was in for a laugh, but honestly did not expect to laugh quite as hard as I did.

Firstly, Donovan is handsome as hell and looks good in anything. Skinners spotted his girlfriend taking snaps for her bae and in my view they truly make a beautiful couple.

Those who did not know that the funnyman was multilingual looked rather taken aback when he started speaking Xhosa.

The jokes were hilarious but it’s a pity not everyone understood them.

Donovan is also the comedy version of Mi Casa as the crowd was extremely diverse. Well done to Big Mouth Entertainment for producing yet another stellar show.

Last Saturday’s Mal’stones Goes 2 Dubai event at Rood Garden Barwas lovely except that it started hours late. The artists were on time, but the audience was not there and they couldn’t very well perform for empty chairs.