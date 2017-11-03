In it for the fun, fashion and furries
Hello, my darlings … your favourite gossip gal went to see Mthatha-born comedian Donovan Goliath at the Protea Hotel by Marriot Port Elizabeth Marine last Friday. I knew I was in for a laugh, but honestly did not expect to laugh quite as hard as I did.
Firstly, Donovan is handsome as hell and looks good in anything. Skinners spotted his girlfriend taking snaps for her bae and in my view they truly make a beautiful couple.
Those who did not know that the funnyman was multilingual looked rather taken aback when he started speaking Xhosa.
The jokes were hilarious but it’s a pity not everyone understood them.
Donovan is also the comedy version of Mi Casa as the crowd was extremely diverse. Well done to Big Mouth Entertainment for producing yet another stellar show.
Last Saturday’s Mal’stones Goes 2 Dubai event at Rood Garden Barwas lovely except that it started hours late. The artists were on time, but the audience was not there and they couldn’t very well perform for empty chairs.
This was a great initiative by the organisers as the event was a fundraiser to help Bay designer Asanda Mali take her fashions to Dubai. I would have loved for people to come in numbers to support her since she will be flying our flag high.
I spotted several folks wearing Mal’stones items – how I wish I could afford a little something myself . . .
Asanda looked good in her long black-and-white dress. Dawn Madolo was among the guests, as was Galerie Noko director Usen Obot, who does not disappoint when it comes to fashion. Miss Jay was on the ones and twos making us dance.
Another highlight on the social scene this past week was Jennifer Lindridge’s Howl-o-Ween party in aid of Animal Welfare in the Baakens Valley.
The costumes were spectacular – not just ghosts and witches but also more imaginative characters such as Inspector Clouseau, the Phantom of the Opera, a couple of blue people from Avatar , Frank’n’Furter, Uncle Fester Addams . . . and was that a reincarnation of the late Hugh Hefner in his silk dressing gown?
Jen is a party dress-up queen of note and her friends have been nagging her to throw an open party for Halloween for years.