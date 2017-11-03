A provocative production filled with dance, song, poetry and drama opens tonight at the South End Museum for a two-night run.

The National Arts Council and Port of Expression Dance Company presents Port of Site: A Visual Scape of the Unseen at the museum at 7pm tonight and tomorrow.

Port Elizabeth dancer and choreographer Levern Botha, who has choreographed the piece, says it is “original, provocative physical theatre”.

In making Port of Site, she has worked with director and co-devisor Jen Schneeberger, co-conceptualiser Robert Haxton and singer and actress Siki Qwazi, all of who are from Rhodes University’s drama department, where they have worked with seasoned professionals like theatre maestro Andrew Buckland.

She said the production was site-specific and she chose the venue in South End to highlight stories from cultural histories of Port Elizabeth like the Group Areas Act and the death in detention of George Botha, whose widow is a trustee of the South End Museum.

“I’m not using the stage, but the display room upstairs to give a more intimate feel,” Botha said, noting that less-than-perfect acoustics, and the need for innovative lighting and sound were aspects the crew had to work on this week. “It’s been quite a journey!”