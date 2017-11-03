My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pics November 3, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment A Handful of Keys, Shambala Wellness Spa From A Handful of Keys to a night of pampering at Shambala Wellness Spa, check out a gallery of what Port Elizabethans got up to in the past week. Heloise Kaschula, left, and Travis Kaschula enjoyed a day at the races at the Algoa Cup last Sunday. Linda Trollip, right, with Yvonne Smith, whose son James starred in ‘A Handful of Keys’ at the PE Opera House last week on Thursday night. Picture: Devon Koen Weekend Post readers’ competition winners Joan Meek, left, and Drinda Cogger scored themselves tickets to watch the musical revue ‘A Handful of Keys’ at the PE Opera House last week. Picture: Devon Koen Director Simphiwe Kaya, left, singer Vuyiseka ‘LoveChild’ Maguga and playwright Xolisa Ngubelanga take a bow for ‘Flamebook’ at the PE Opera House last Saturday. Picture: Londeka Dlamini Lisa Yengeni, left, and Sizwe Yaze spent last Saturday night at Roof Garden Bar at the #MalstonesGoes2Dubai fundraiser. Picture: Londeka Dlamini Zimsto Eroofini performing at Asanda Mali’s ‘Mal’stones Goes To Dubai’ show at Roof Garden Bar last weekend. Picture: Londeka Dlamini Zanele Cana, left, loved artist Brown Suga’s performance at the #MalStonesGoes2Dubai fundraiser held at Roof Garden Bar on Saturday. Picture: Londeka Dlamini Jazz fans and players, from left, Eado Suka, Andile Yenana, Nada Wotshela and Mandla Madwara enjoying the Inaugural Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival launch this week at the Opera House. Picture: Gillian McAinsh Guests went to town with their costumes for the Howl-O-Ween party held at Chicky’s Yard on Saturday, with, from left, Derek Crawford, Jennifer Lindridge and Robert ‘Frank’n’Furter’ Campbell among them Picture: David Dettmann Nerissa Walton, left, and Cindy Kickhofel weren’t afraid of the zombies and ghouls at the Howl-O-Ween party held at Chicky’s Yard last Saturday Picture: David Dettmann The trio of, from left, Tamara Clos, Courtney Hall and Megan Holden enjoyed a night of pampering at Shambala Wellness Spa last week. Businesswomen, from left, Sonja Tifloen, Roseann Shadrach and Bongi Siwisa were glowing at the Shambala Wellness Spa cocktail pamper party last week Picture: Marc Herve Guests, from left, Chinese Tys, Hlubi Hewitt-Coleman and Odette Phillips wore velvet in different shades to a pamper party held at Shambala Wellness Spa in Walmer last week Picture: Marc Herve Related