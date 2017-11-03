Latest:
Beyoncé in for a roaring time with ‘Lion King’ role

Picture: Beyonce Instagram

US megastar Beyoncé once again brought the internet to a standstill on Thursday when‚ after months of speculation‚ it was confirmed that she will play the role of Nala in a live action remake of the The Lion King.
Disney confirmed the appointment with the release of the full cast list on social media.


Beyoncé joins a cast consisting of Hollywood heavyweights such as James Earl Jones‚ Seth Rogen‚ Alfre Woodard and Donald Glover.

South African star John Kani also joined the film’s cast‚ playing the role of royal adviser Rafiki.

The good news sent the local Beyhive into overdrive and saw Twitter filled with hilarious memes and messages celebrating Beyoncé’s new role.

 

The remake of the iconic family movie is set to be released in 2019.

 

