US megastar Beyoncé once again brought the internet to a standstill on Thursday when‚ after months of speculation‚ it was confirmed that she will play the role of Nala in a live action remake of the The Lion King.

Disney confirmed the appointment with the release of the full cast list on social media.



Beyoncé joins a cast consisting of Hollywood heavyweights such as James Earl Jones‚ Seth Rogen‚ Alfre Woodard and Donald Glover.

South African star John Kani also joined the film’s cast‚ playing the role of royal adviser Rafiki.

The good news sent the local Beyhive into overdrive and saw Twitter filled with hilarious memes and messages celebrating Beyoncé’s new role.

Good Morning. Beyoncé is Nala, the hunting squad of Lionesses is about to get in formation and Pride Rock is gonna be led by a true Queen. pic.twitter.com/1vz8drgY1p — Sitha Tsewana (@Chief_Seets) November 2, 2017

Disney is smart, they know no one wants that movie & only casted Beyoncé because they know the hive won’t let it flop pic.twitter.com/P7egnlm8Mw — Felicity Knows 👑 (@Felicity_M2) November 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ BEYONCÉ pic.twitter.com/m9U2Wa925b — Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) November 1, 2017

Beyoncé at 39 will be giving us top of the class vocals. Belting and doing some complicated vocal technique on those Ballads, WOW.Lion King! pic.twitter.com/1R3f0sKlL4 — Sitha Tsewana (@Chief_Seets) November 1, 2017

You know what’s the best part – I’m gonna be enjoying Beyoncé as a lion and Zuma will no longer be president -God is really coming through pic.twitter.com/frCpLIXLGE — Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) November 1, 2017

The remake of the iconic family movie is set to be released in 2019.